Advertisement

Hospital reopens in Southwest Virginia

(WYMT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENNINGTON GAP, Va. (AP) - A sprawling Southwest Virginia county that lost its only hospital eight years ago celebrated the reopening of the facility last week.

Lee County Community Hospital, a 10-bed facility serving Southwest Virginia and Southeast Kentucky, officially opened its doors to the public on Thursday.

Gov. Ralph Northam and U.S. Sen. Mark Warner were among the dignitaries who attended a ribbon-cutting Friday.

The hospital’s reopening is a rare success story for a rural hospital; in the past decade, scores of rural hospitals in the U.S. have closed.

Community leaders worked for years to find a way to reopen the Lee County facility.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Looking for 4th of July fireworks displays? Here is the list of events across the mountains!
Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team has busy 4th of July weekend
Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team has busy 4th of July weekend
Billy J. Baker was arrested in Knox County Friday afternoon.
Sheriff’s Department: Knox County man arrested for running fraudulent repair service
Jerry’s was opened in July of 1961 by A.B. and Maxine Pulliam, a couple loyal customers say...
Family-owned Jerry’s Restaurant in Paris celebrates 60th anniversary
Police said this is a complex investigation.
Victims identified in Lexington homicides

Latest News

Hammy the Pig oversees the raffle that will decide his new home.
“Hammy” raffle raises thousands of dollars for Christmas for kids shopping event
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Man facing several charges following chase, fight with deputy
Police said this is a complex investigation.
Deadly double-homicide remains under investigation in Lexington
At least one person dead following crash in Breathitt County