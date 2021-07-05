Advertisement

Heat, daily rain chances return to the mountains

WYMT Partly Cloudy(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 1:55 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The forecast for the next several days is one you would expect for early July in the south: Steamy and soggy at times.

Today and Tonight

After a very pleasant 4th of July weekend, while you may be off today, the heat will not be. We will return to our typical summertime pattern of hot and humid conditions, with highs approaching the 90-degree mark. That heat could spawn some pop-up showers and storms this afternoon. We’ll just have to wait and see. Be ready for them, just in case.

We could see some early rain chances tonight before we return to partly cloudy skies and lows dropping to around 70.

Extended Forecast

The forecast for this entire week is more of the same: Hazy, hot and humid conditions with daily rain chances in the heat of the afternoon. Chances do increase at times during the latter parts of the week and the weekend due to the potential for a couple of quick-hitting systems.

Until then, look for highs in the upper 80s and close to 90 and lows near 70.

Have a great week!

