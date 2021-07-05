Hazard police commissioner named new city manager

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Hazard has a new city manager.

Following Derrick Hall’s retirement, Police Commissioner Tony Eversole was appointed the new role effective Friday.

Since January, Eversole has been filling in as city manager when Hall was absent, learning the ropes along the way.

While it was still a shock, Eversole says he feels prepared.

“I’m extremely pleased and thankful to be allowed to do this job. I’m going to do it the best I can. I’ll work right along with all of them and I’m looking forward to it,” Eversole said.

Eversole says he still plans to carry out his role as police commissioner but understands the amount of attention being a city manager needs.

