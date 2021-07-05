Advertisement

Hazard police commissioner named new city manager

Hazard police commissioner named new city manager
Hazard police commissioner named new city manager(WYMT)
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Hazard has a new city manager.

Following Derrick Hall’s retirement, Police Commissioner Tony Eversole was appointed the new role effective Friday.

Since January, Eversole has been filling in as city manager when Hall was absent, learning the ropes along the way.

While it was still a shock, Eversole says he feels prepared.

“I’m extremely pleased and thankful to be allowed to do this job. I’m going to do it the best I can. I’ll work right along with all of them and I’m looking forward to it,” Eversole said.

Eversole says he still plans to carry out his role as police commissioner but understands the amount of attention being a city manager needs.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Looking for 4th of July fireworks displays? Here is the list of events across the mountains!
Billy J. Baker was arrested in Knox County Friday afternoon.
Sheriff’s Department: Knox County man arrested for running fraudulent repair service
Last of twelve convicted of drug trafficking into Eastern Kentucky
During a Friday afternoon news conference, to encourage people to get vaccinated, Governor...
Gov. Beshear announces first Shot at a Million, full college scholarship winners
City of Hazard hosts annual Fish Fry, sees amazing turnout
‘It’s just nice to see people come out’: City of Hazard hosts annual Fish Fry, sees amazing turnout

Latest News

Prestonsburg officials host successful Star City Day
City of Prestonsburg hosts successful Star City Day
The medal of honor recipient poses before throwing out the ceremonious first pitch at the West...
West Virginia Power honors local veterans
Officials suspended rescue operations on Saturday to let workers begin the precarious business...
Official: Drilling done, demolition of collapsed condo set
Tropical Storm Elsa battered the southern coasts of Haiti and the Dominican Republic on...
Cuba evacuates 180,000 as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches