“Hammy” raffle raises thousands of dollars for Christmas for kids shopping event

Hammy the Pig oversees the raffle that will decide his new home.
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one Eastern Kentucky police department say they will be able to make Christmas this year a little brighter for some kids thanks to a cute fundraiser.

On Sunday, the Pikeville Police Department posted on Facebook their Hammy the Police Pig raffle raised almost $3,000 during the event.

Officials say the money will be used to sponsor 12 children during their Shop with a First Responder event later this year.

Hammy the Police Pig is the brainchild of PPD Captain Russell Blankenship and are named in honor of fallen officer Scotty Hamilton.

