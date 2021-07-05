“Get vaccinated because we have a highly effective countermeasure” : Local health leader warns of Delta variant

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As most COVID-19 restrictions have lifted, people gathered together to celebrate independence day weekend.

“Something good right? We’re celebrating our independence but you know, there are people out there that have not been vaccinated and you know almost nobody is wearing a mask anymore,” said Chief of Infectious Disease at ARH and MCHC Dr. Fares Khater.

However, local health officials say the Delta variant poses new concern.

“It has been first described in India and now it’s being spread around the world and in the United States and in some countries, it’s the predominant variant and in some states here it’s the predominant variant,” he said.

As local health officials say Kentuckians should get fully vaccinated.

“A couple weeks ago… we were at least 50% of Kentuckians has gotten one shot and it is more now. We’re above that but the rate of Kentuckians who already got two shots is less than that,” he said.

But health experts warn, the variant is more powerful than the alpha variant.

“The unvaccinated are at significant risk of a virus that spreads so efficiently,” said Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Fauci encouraging people to consider getting their shot of hope.

“Get vaccinated because we have a highly effective countermeasure against this Delta variant,” he said.

