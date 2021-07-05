Advertisement

Firework fired into vehicle causes crash

One is in critical condition after fireworks caused a crash.
A Knoxville group is planning to host a rally in Market Square to demand that KPD officers be...
A Knoxville group is planning to host a rally in Market Square to demand that KPD officers be equipped with body cameras. / Source: (Knoxville Police Department)(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Seven are in the hospital following a crash at Texas Avenue and Pascal Avenue around 1 a.m. Monday morning, Knoxville Police Department officials said.

A car was reportedly travelling northbound on Pascal Avenue when a firework was shot inside, causing it to crash onto the patio of a nearby home located at 2101 Texas Avenue.

A witness told KPD that fireworks were being shot to and from the car before it wrecked. Two people were on the patio when the car crashed into it and were trapped until bystanders were able to help free them, officials said.

Another vehicle struck an air conditioning unit on the other side of the home, and the occupants, described as a white male and white female, fled the scene before officers arrived, according to officials.

The five occupants of the car that crashed into the porch were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries, and the two on the patio were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, officials said.

Officials said one of the two on the patio is in critical condition.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police investigate single-vehicle fatal crash in Breathitt County
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Man facing several charges following chase, fight with deputy
Looking for 4th of July fireworks displays? Here is the list of events across the mountains!
Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook page
One person injured in car vs. pedestrian incident in Floyd County
Three arrested for drug trafficking
Three charged with drug trafficking near Kentucky - Tenn. border

Latest News

41-year-old, Robert Kurtis Thomas dies following car accident
Teenager helps man in last moments of his life following fatal car accident
Officials say they will give the school "the chance to make this right" before moving forward...
Kentucky Equality Federation threatens lawsuit following alleged acts of discrimination
Issues and Answers: The Mountain Edition 7/5/21
Issues and Answers: Dr. Jennifer Lindon
Issues and Answers: The Mountain Edition 7/5/21
Issues and Answers: The Mountain Edition 7/5/21
Fireworks can be frightening for many furry friends, but volunteers at the Kentucky Humane...
Kentucky Humane Society volunteers comfort animals during Fourth of July celebrations