Firework fired into vehicle causes crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Seven are in the hospital following a crash at Texas Avenue and Pascal Avenue around 1 a.m. Monday morning, Knoxville Police Department officials said.

A car was reportedly travelling northbound on Pascal Avenue when a firework was shot inside, causing it to crash onto the patio of a nearby home located at 2101 Texas Avenue.

A witness told KPD that fireworks were being shot to and from the car before it wrecked. Two people were on the patio when the car crashed into it and were trapped until bystanders were able to help free them, officials said.

Another vehicle struck an air conditioning unit on the other side of the home, and the occupants, described as a white male and white female, fled the scene before officers arrived, according to officials.

The five occupants of the car that crashed into the porch were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries, and the two on the patio were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, officials said.

Officials said one of the two on the patio is in critical condition.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.