Father rescues daughters after vehicle goes into Ohio River

Owensboro Water Rescue.
Owensboro Water Rescue.(Viewer.)
By Jessica Costello
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A father rescued his two daughters from his vehicle before it was fully submerged in the Ohio River Sunday.

That happened at English Park in Owensboro right before the fireworks started.

Harley Day says his daughter put the car in neutral when he stepped out for a second. That’s when he says the car went into the river.

Day tells us everyone is OK and says no one has any life-threatening injuries.

Our Jessica Costello spoke with Day earlier today about what led up to those scary moments.

Hear those details tonight on 14 News.

