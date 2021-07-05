Advertisement

Do you know the symptoms of heatstroke?

(WAFB)
By Olga Breese
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - With a string of warmer days ahead, spending time outdoors or inside of a hot house can be detrimental to your health if you are not careful.

Knowing the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke could save your life or your loved one’s life.

Heat dangers arise as the body struggles to cool itself. With heat exhaustion, you may feel faint or dizzy.

While a throbbing headache could signal the progression of heatstroke.

Excessive sweating typically accompanies heat exhaustion where skin may feel clammy to the touch or appear pale.

Someone experiencing heatstroke typically has hot, dry skin that looks red or flushed.

Check your pulse rate. Is it rapid and weak? Or rapid and strong? 

If you are experiencing any of the signs of heat exhaustion get to a cool place quickly.

Hydrate and cool your body down by hopping into a cool shower or applying a cold compress.

At the point of heatstroke, your body has already overheated.

It could be deadly and requires professional medical attention.  Call 9-1-1 immediately.

