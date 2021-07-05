Advertisement

City of Prestonsburg hosts successful Star City Day

Prestonsburg officials host successful Star City Day
Prestonsburg officials host successful Star City Day(WYMT)
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Prestonsburg Sunday, had another successful Star City Day.

Chocked full of activities to celebrate Independence Day, the event featured live music, food, crafts, a parade, and ended with the state’s second largest fireworks display.

The event had a huge turnout, all for a gathering celebrating the birthday of the United States, with some officials aware of how impactful that is.

“You can even go so far as to protest about it, but you can’t do that in a lot of places. That’s why, regardless of how bad you think it is, the United States of America is the best country in the world,” Mayor of Prestonsburg Les Stapleton said.

Prestonsburg Tourism Executive Director Samantha Johnson said celebrating the 4th of July was only part of the event.

“This entire event is truly just about bringing people together and celebrating one another, celebrating the love of Eastern Kentucky, and all the great things that we offer,” Johnson said.

Giving vendors opportunities to further their business.

“Not only will it get our business name out there, it’ll also let other businesses know about us and then we can start networking to make each other’s businesses better, Anglers Shaved Ice Owner Rodebauga said.

Rodebauga said that networking was felt right away.

“I’ve actually been communicating with a couple other vendors, and we’ve already started networking for other events that’s going to be going on in the next couple of months here locally,” Rodebauga said.

Johnson said she was thankful for the team that made it all possible.

“We’ve got a really great group of people that have come together and have been out here with me since 10 a.m. getting it all set up so, definitely want to thank our other departments in Prestonsburg, it’s phenomenal to watch how well we all work together,” Johnson said.

Star City Day began at 5 p.m. and ended at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Looking for 4th of July fireworks displays? Here is the list of events across the mountains!
Billy J. Baker was arrested in Knox County Friday afternoon.
Sheriff’s Department: Knox County man arrested for running fraudulent repair service
Last of twelve convicted of drug trafficking into Eastern Kentucky
During a Friday afternoon news conference, to encourage people to get vaccinated, Governor...
Gov. Beshear announces first Shot at a Million, full college scholarship winners
City of Hazard hosts annual Fish Fry, sees amazing turnout
‘It’s just nice to see people come out’: City of Hazard hosts annual Fish Fry, sees amazing turnout

Latest News

Hazard police commissioner named new city manager
Hazard police commissioner named new city manager
The medal of honor recipient poses before throwing out the ceremonious first pitch at the West...
West Virginia Power honors local veterans
Officials suspended rescue operations on Saturday to let workers begin the precarious business...
Official: Drilling done, demolition of collapsed condo set
Tropical Storm Elsa battered the southern coasts of Haiti and the Dominican Republic on...
Cuba evacuates 180,000 as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches