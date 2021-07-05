Boaters flock to Lake Cumberland over long holiday weekend

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Independence Day weekend is always a big boost for local businesses, and that was no different for the Lake Cumberland area this past weekend.

Many are still spending the long holiday weekend on the lake.

On long summer weekends, Lake Cumberland is a very popular destination. This summer especially, people are enjoying it even more due to the lack of COVID-19 restrictions.

“It’s almost like a sense of relief like you don’t really think about COVID anymore,” said lake visitor Drew Ransdell. “It’s so nice and the water is beautiful, we are from Lexington. It’s like a mini-vacation, a getaway.”

Conley Bottom managers say nearly all their rentals were booked for this past weekend. A far cry from Memorial Day, when the weather was cold and rainy nearly all weekend.

People happy to be away from restrictions., “awkwardness” on the lake this holiday weekend. More at 12 and later @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/MZxIBAA4k9 — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) July 5, 2021

They say while Saturday was cooler, overall, the entire weekend was overall wonderful weather-wise.

People say a number of great fireworks displays were visible from several places on the lake.

Marina managers also say it’s a lot easier this summer since the mask mandates, capacity rules, and social distancing were difficult to enforce.

Many of the people we spoke with at Lake Cumberland tell us they will be back for another long weekend on Labor Day, but marina owners say just about every weekend this summer will be busy.

