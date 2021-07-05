39 people arrested in Dickenson County sting operation

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office teamed with several law enforcement agencies to arrest 39 people on July 1st, leading to 106 total charges.

The charges range from selling narcotics to felony child abuse and neglect, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Other involved agencies included the following: 29th Circuit Narcotics Task Force, Virginia State Police, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, Wise County Sheriff’s Office, Clintwood Police Department, Clinchco Police Department and the Haysi Police Department.

Peer recovery specialists were brought in to discuss available treatment options and other resources for those who were interested.