Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team has busy 4th of July weekend

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team officials say the 4th of July weekend is historically busy for them.

Below is a breakdown of the rescues the team has made so far:

On Saturday, the team received a 911 call about a woman who was hung a rappelling device off the 180 foot Head cliff line in Menifee County. The team was able to rappel down to the woman and free her from the entanglement.

Just before 5:00 p.m., they received another 911 call about a 25-year-old woman who injured her ankle while hiking the Suspension Bridge Trail. The team was able to put her ankle in a splint and carried her to her car. She was taken to Clark Regional Hospital by her boyfriend.

The last 911 call came in just before 10:00 p.m., where officials said an 18-year-old woman became separated from her group while hiking the Osborne Bend Trail to Bison Way. The woman was found near the Bison Way/ST Intersection near Indian Arch. The area was cleared before 1:00 Sunday morning.

