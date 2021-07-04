Advertisement

Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team has busy 4th of July weekend

By Dakota Makres
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team officials say the 4th of July weekend is historically busy for them.

Below is a breakdown of the rescues the team has made so far:

On Saturday, the team received a 911 call about a woman who was hung a rappelling device off the 180 foot Head cliff line in Menifee County. The team was able to rappel down to the woman and free her from the entanglement.

Just before 5:00 p.m., they received another 911 call about a 25-year-old woman who injured her ankle while hiking the Suspension Bridge Trail. The team was able to put her ankle in a splint and carried her to her car. She was taken to Clark Regional Hospital by her boyfriend.

The last 911 call came in just before 10:00 p.m., where officials said an 18-year-old woman became separated from her group while hiking the Osborne Bend Trail to Bison Way. The woman was found near the Bison Way/ST Intersection near Indian Arch. The area was cleared before 1:00 Sunday morning.

