Two dead in Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people were killed in a shooting in Lexington.

It happened around 1:20 a.m. Sunday, July 4, on Danielle Lane.

According to police, officers originally got a call about someone possibly having a medical emergency.

When they got there, they found someone on the ground with gunshot wounds. Another person was also shot in a car next to them. Both died at the scene.

Police said this is a complex investigation and couldn’t give any more details at this time.

The names of the victims have not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes to light.

