Two dead in Lexington shooting
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people were killed in a shooting in Lexington.
It happened around 1:20 a.m. Sunday, July 4, on Danielle Lane.
According to police, officers originally got a call about someone possibly having a medical emergency.
When they got there, they found someone on the ground with gunshot wounds. Another person was also shot in a car next to them. Both died at the scene.
Police said this is a complex investigation and couldn’t give any more details at this time.
The names of the victims have not been released.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes to light.
