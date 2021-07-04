Advertisement

Man charged with Garrard County murder

Parson is in the Jessamine County Detention Center.
Parson is in the Jessamine County Detention Center.(Jessamine County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has been charged with murdering someone in Garrard County.

Kentucky State Police said they got the call around 7 p.m. Saturday about a shooting on Bryant’s Camp Road.

Troopers and Garrard County deputies found 34-year-old Dustin Privett dead at the scene. KSP said the initial investigation indicated the man was shot and killed during an argument with another man.

23-year-old Justin Parson was arrested and charged with murder. He is in the Jessamine County Detention Center as of Sunday morning.

Privett’s body was taken to Louisville for an autopsy.

State Police continue to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Looking for 4th of July fireworks displays? Here is the list of events across the mountains!
Billy J. Baker was arrested in Knox County Friday afternoon.
Sheriff’s Department: Knox County man arrested for running fraudulent repair service
Last of twelve convicted of drug trafficking into Eastern Kentucky
During a Friday afternoon news conference, to encourage people to get vaccinated, Governor...
Gov. Beshear announces first Shot at a Million, full college scholarship winners
City of Hazard hosts annual Fish Fry, sees amazing turnout
‘It’s just nice to see people come out’: City of Hazard hosts annual Fish Fry, sees amazing turnout

Latest News

Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team has busy 4th of July weekend
Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team has busy 4th of July weekend
Jerry’s was opened in July of 1961 by A.B. and Maxine Pulliam, a couple loyal customers say...
Family-owned Jerry’s Restaurant in Paris celebrates 60th anniversary
Officials suspended rescue operations on Saturday to let workers begin the precarious business...
Drilling nearly done to demolish rest of collapsed Florida condo
Tropical Storm Elsa battered the southern coasts of Haiti and the Dominican Republic on...
Cuba evacuates 70,000 as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches