Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman sends 4th of July message to Kentuckians

By Dakota Makres
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman sent Kentuckians a 4th of July video message.

Lt. Gov. Coleman talked about the nearly 18 months the Commonwealth has worked through the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said the state can celebrate how much it has accomplished to keep everyone safe.

”We must remember that the fight for liberty and justice for all is not finished yet,” said Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman. “We can and will continue to improve as a commonwealth a nation and as a people.” she added.

See the video below:

