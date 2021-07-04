Advertisement

Hot and humid to start the week, rain chances increase by the middle of the week

(WOWT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Temperatures begin to warm, and humidity levels begin to rise as we start the next work week. A few showers are possible as we start the week, but greater chances of rain return to the mountains by the middle of the week.

Tonight through Monday night

A mild evening is in store for our area. Low temperatures only bottoming out in the upper-60s, but we stay under partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or two is possible, but the majority of us remain dry.

As we begin the next work week, the summer heat and humidity returns. High temperatures soar into the lower-90s. A mix of sun and clouds could give way to a stray shower or two during the afternoon and evening, but most of us remain dry. Don’t forget to pack the sunscreen if you are headed to the pool!

Monday night looks mild and mostly dry. Low temperatures only fall into the lower-70s, and we stay under partly cloudy skies. Again, most of us remain dry, but a stray shower can not be ruled out during the early evening.

Middle of the Week

As we get into Wednesday, rain chances begin to increase. Partly cloudy skies will lead to scattered showers and storms during the afternoon. Away from the rain, temperatures will be hot. We top out in the upper-80s.

This unsettled weather pattern continues into Thursday. We stay under mostly cloudy skies as another round of afternoon showers and storms will be possible. High temperatures will not be as warm as we stay in the mid-80s.

Clouds begin to clear out by Friday and sunshine starts to return. Scattered showers will still be possible as highs get back into the upper-80s.

Next Weekend

More seasonal weather is expected by next weekend. Warm temperatures with the possibility of scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Highs for both Saturday and Sunday look to reach the mid-and-upper-80s. A mix of sun and clouds on both days could lead to some showers during the peak heating of the afternoon.

