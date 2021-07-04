Advertisement

‘It’s the perfect event to come together again’: Floyd County community hosts Independence Day celebration ‘under the stars’

By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The city of Prestonsburg’s annual ‘Star City Day’ was canceled last year due to the pandemic, but is back this year bigger and better than ever. The event, while it is focused on local artistry, is said to have a bit of something for everyone.

“It’s not really a festival, it’s just a really cool hangout,” said Prestonsburg Tourism Executive Director Samantha Johnson. “We have the most incredible hand-to-eye artists here in Prestonsburg, food, and an incredible music line-up. It’s definitely one where you can shop the most unique things and connect with artists.”

Along with artists, vendors, and musicians flooding the stage in downtown Prestonsburg, there is also a small carnival at Archer Park near the pool.

“It’s great because it doesn’t feel like a festival,” she said. “It feels like a chance to relax with each other so I think it’s the perfect event to come together again after the year that we’ve had”

The carnival, which was also open Sat., July 3, will be open throughout the day as well. All of these events lead up to one of the biggest fireworks shows in the state.

“We do the Fourth of July really big here,” said Johnson. “We have the second-largest fireworks show in the state of Kentucky, so that’s pretty good for a small town.

Star City Day begins at 5 p.m. with local vendors, artisans, and musicians all leading up to the fireworks show around 10 p.m. For more information, visit Prestonsburg Tourism’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a Friday afternoon news conference, to encourage people to get vaccinated, Governor...
Gov. Beshear announces first Shot at a Million, full college scholarship winners
Looking for 4th of July fireworks displays? Here is the list of events across the mountains!
Last of twelve convicted of drug trafficking into Eastern Kentucky
Photo Courtesy: London-Laurel Rescue Squad Facebook page
Crews rescue person swept away by flood water in Laurel County
Kentucky man enters guilty plea in U.S. Captiol riot

Latest News

The Appalachian Strings and Things live outdoor bluegrass music festival saw big name bluegrass...
‘Appalachian Strings and Things’ bluegrass festival kicks off in Floyd County
In this Thursday, July 1, 2021, image released by the Oakland Zoo, a tiger receives a COVID-19...
Big cats, bears, ferrets get COVID-19 vaccine at Oakland Zoo
SCD
(6:00) Star City Day
Hurricane Elsa is bringing heavy rain and wind to the Caribbean, as seen here in Barbados on...
3 dead as Elsa speeds through Caribbean, aims for Cuba