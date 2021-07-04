‘It’s the perfect event to come together again’: Floyd County community hosts Independence Day celebration ‘under the stars’

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The city of Prestonsburg’s annual ‘Star City Day’ was canceled last year due to the pandemic, but is back this year bigger and better than ever. The event, while it is focused on local artistry, is said to have a bit of something for everyone.

“It’s not really a festival, it’s just a really cool hangout,” said Prestonsburg Tourism Executive Director Samantha Johnson. “We have the most incredible hand-to-eye artists here in Prestonsburg, food, and an incredible music line-up. It’s definitely one where you can shop the most unique things and connect with artists.”

Along with artists, vendors, and musicians flooding the stage in downtown Prestonsburg, there is also a small carnival at Archer Park near the pool.

“It’s great because it doesn’t feel like a festival,” she said. “It feels like a chance to relax with each other so I think it’s the perfect event to come together again after the year that we’ve had”

The carnival, which was also open Sat., July 3, will be open throughout the day as well. All of these events lead up to one of the biggest fireworks shows in the state.

“We do the Fourth of July really big here,” said Johnson. “We have the second-largest fireworks show in the state of Kentucky, so that’s pretty good for a small town.

Star City Day begins at 5 p.m. with local vendors, artisans, and musicians all leading up to the fireworks show around 10 p.m. For more information, visit Prestonsburg Tourism’s Facebook page.

