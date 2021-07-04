Advertisement

“The flags are up to honor our veterans” : Club members seek answers in stolen flags

Stolen Flags Perry County
Stolen Flags Perry County(WYMT)
By Vivica Grayson
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard Lion’s Club members want answers as flags placed throughout Perry County for the 4th of July have been stolen.

Members say more than 100 flags are placed throughout the county for holidays each year and this holiday two are missing.

Secretary Cindy Francis says the flags are paid for by businesses to be flown and the money not only goes towards college scholarships for high school seniors, but to honor the military.

“The flags are up to honor our veterans and the people currently serving and as a reminder to all people that we have the freedom to put the flags up. We have the freedom to come and go as we please. Other countries don’t have that,” she said.

Francis says the police have been contacted and she asks anyone with information to come forward.

The Hazard Lion’s Club can be found on Facebook.

