Family-owned Jerry’s Restaurant in Paris celebrates 60th anniversary

PARIS, Ky. (WKYT) - Jerry’s, a family-owned restaurant in Paris, is celebrating its 60th anniversary.

The family-owned restaurant has a management staff with 100 years of experience at the location combined.

If you drive just past the Fayette County line heading towards Paris, you’ll find Jerry’s. It’s a restaurant that’s now been in business for 60 years. General manager Barry Sargent has worked there for 40 of them.

“I actually started here at 16 as a busboy and just worked myself up over the years,” Sargent says.

Sargent explains the restaurant was part of a chain, initially called Jerico Incorporation, with many joints in Kentucky. The restaurant in Paris is the only one remaining.

“I think it starts with good employees, dedicated and put in the good food and quality service and the local cliental, we’ve been very lucky,” Sargent says.

To keep a business thriving for more than half a century, and through the recent pandemic, Sargent says it’s about the community. It creates a family feel for both customers and staff.

One of these customers is Doug Mardin, a regular since he was 17 years old.

“It takes a special person to do what the folks are doing here, especially Barry,” Marin says.

As for staff, they say they’re focused on 60 more years of bringing laughs and good food to Central Kentucky.

Jerry’s was opened in July of 1961 by A.B. and Maxine Pulliam, a couple loyal customers say cared for the community.

