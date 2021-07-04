Advertisement

Evansville community helps boy with leukemia celebrate 5th birthday

By Jessica Costello
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: Jul. 3, 2021 at 11:37 PM EDT
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Independence Day isn’t the only celebration happening this weekend.

On Saturday, 5-year-old Oliver Fagan, or “Ollie” as most people know him, celebrated his fifth birthday.

He was diagnosed with leukemia on March 15.

Oliver was actually scheduled to have a procedure this week, but his blood count needs more time to recover. Lucky for him, this means he’s home for his birthday.

As Oliver’s immune system fights to get stronger, what better way to celebrate than from the comfort and safety of his own backyard. Cars full of family, friends, community members and even the Evansville Fire Department made their way to wish Ollie a very happy birthday.

”I’ve always gone over the top for his birthday every single year, that’s just me,” Angela Fagan, Ollie’s mother said. “Since we can’t have everybody here because of his immune system, I just wanted at least everyone to come by and show their support, and honk and wave and let him know how special he is.”

Family and friends drove by as Ollie watched them drop off presents for him right in his yard.

Click here to learn more about Ollie’s story and follow his journey.

“Thank you so much, thank you so much, for showing support and being here for Ollie, it means a lot,” Angela said.

