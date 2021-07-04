Advertisement

Bullpen strong again as Reds hand Cubs ninth straight loss

The Reds are now just seven games back of the Brewers in the National League Central.
Cincinnati Reds' Amir Garrett reacts to fans after the final out of a baseball game against the...
Cincinnati Reds' Amir Garrett reacts to fans after the final out of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Cincinnati, Sunday, July 4, 2021. The Reds won 3-2. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By Associated Press
Jul. 4, 2021
CINCINNATI (AP) - Amir Garrett escaped a jam in the ninth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds handed the Chicago Cubs their ninth straight loss with a 3-2 win.

Chicago scored a total of five runs in the weekend series. It went 1-9 on a 10-game trip. The Cubs put runners on first and second with one out in the ninth, but Garrett got Willson Contreras to bounce into a 5-4-3 double play for his sixth save.

Tucker Barnhart had two hits and drove in a run, helping Cincinnati (43-40) to its fourth straight win. The Reds are now just seven games back of the Brewers in the National League Central.

