‘Appalachian Strings and Things’ bluegrass festival kicks off in Floyd County

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Mountain Arts Center, Prestonsburg Tourism, and Floyd County Tourism have come together to host the first-ever “Appalachian Strings and Things” Festival. A two-day, live, outdoor, bluegrass music festival with local as well as Grammy-nominated, world-famous groups.

“It’s a pretty cool event,” said MAC Executive Director Joe Campbell. “It’s a mix of different bluegrass. Even some blues, acoustic, some folk, and it’s really cool to kick this off. This is the first year having this event, so we’re looking to have it grow.”

After more than a year-long hiatus for most performing musicians, bands were just as excited to perform as fans were to be out of the house again. Grammy-nominated six-piece bluegrass ensemble Sideline was among those bands who took a short break during the pandemic.

“There’s nothing like live music, it doesn’t get any better than that and people love it,” said Sideline’s banjo player Steve Dilling. “I think we learned a lesson. We’re so blessed to be able to do this for a living and maybe we took it for granted a little bit. We’re definitely not going to do that anymore.”

With hours and hours of music and more than 10 groups playing over the two-day span, fans were excited to see live music come back to the Jenny Wiley Amphitheater stage at an event with a “down-home” feel.

“Small crowd but a lively crowd. You could tell they were really good music lovers and that they came for the music,” said Campbell. “It’s just a good feeling. A lot of people know each other and then the out-of-towners come in and they feel right at home. It’s a laid-back atmosphere here.”

Campbell also says the MAC has already been in touch with sponsors about planning next year’s “Appalachian Strings and Things” Festival and wants to see the event grow.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.