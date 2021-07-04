Advertisement

8 people wounded in shooting near Fort Worth car wash

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Police in Fort Worth, Texas, say eight people have been wounded in a shooting near a car wash in which it appears multiple guns were used.

Police said the eight gunshot victims were taken to hospitals and are in stable condition.

Police said no suspects are in custody.

Police say an officer in the area heard gunshots at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found the eight people who had been shot.

