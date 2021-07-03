Advertisement

TNT Fireworks talks last minute firework shopping

Last minute shopping for fireworks
Last minute shopping for fireworks(Ana Medina)
By Ana Medina
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many enjoy the Fourth of July festivities by lighting up some fireworks at the end of the night.

But for some the celebrations leading up to Independence Day begin days before, for others it continues a day or two after the holiday.

One tent selling fireworks in Bowling Green spoke about the last minute rush for some to get their hands on the sparklers ahead of their festivities.

“We’re expecting to sell out hopefully today, but yeah, yesterday was really busy it was a Friday, payday, people came in. We’re scheduled to be here through July 5, but we’re here until we sell out or July 5 will be our last day here,” says Nicole Jones of TNT Fireworks Tent.

Jones says last year they sold out and she believes it was in great part because most people were at home and lighting up fireworks was an activity that could be done socially distanced.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Looking for 4th of July fireworks displays? Here is the list of events across the mountains!
Billy J. Baker was arrested in Knox County Friday afternoon.
Sheriff’s Department: Knox County man arrested for running fraudulent repair service
Last of twelve convicted of drug trafficking into Eastern Kentucky
During a Friday afternoon news conference, to encourage people to get vaccinated, Governor...
Gov. Beshear announces first Shot at a Million, full college scholarship winners
Greary ended up with a live firework in his mouth that could have killed him.
Shot in the mouth with a mortar: Fireworks victim’s story of courage and luck

Latest News

Police said this is a complex investigation.
Two dead in Lexington shooting
Officials suspended rescue operations on Saturday to let workers begin the precarious business...
Demolition crews move in at condo tower amid storm fears
Tropical Storm Elsa battered the southern coasts of Haiti and the Dominican Republic on...
Tropical Storm Elsa nears Cuba amid fears of flooding
Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez (11) shoots against Atlanta Hawks' John Collins (20) during the...
Bucks beat Hawks, head to NBA Finals for 1st time since 1974
Hurricane Elsa is bringing heavy rain and wind to the Caribbean, as seen here in Barbados on...
3 dead as Elsa speeds through Caribbean, aims for Cuba