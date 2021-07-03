TNT Fireworks talks last minute firework shopping

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many enjoy the Fourth of July festivities by lighting up some fireworks at the end of the night.

But for some the celebrations leading up to Independence Day begin days before, for others it continues a day or two after the holiday.

One tent selling fireworks in Bowling Green spoke about the last minute rush for some to get their hands on the sparklers ahead of their festivities.

“We’re expecting to sell out hopefully today, but yeah, yesterday was really busy it was a Friday, payday, people came in. We’re scheduled to be here through July 5, but we’re here until we sell out or July 5 will be our last day here,” says Nicole Jones of TNT Fireworks Tent.

Jones says last year they sold out and she believes it was in great part because most people were at home and lighting up fireworks was an activity that could be done socially distanced.

