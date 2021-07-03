Advertisement

Sheriff’s Department: Knox County man arrested for running fraudulent repair service

Billy J. Baker was arrested in Knox County Friday afternoon.
Billy J. Baker was arrested in Knox County Friday afternoon.(Knox County Detention Center)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Knox County man was arrested Friday, accused of running a fraudulent electronic repair service.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Department had received multiple complaints from victims of a local cell phone repair business.

According to the victims, they would take their cell phones or other electronic devices to 40-year-old Billy J. Baker. who was operating out of multiple locations since the beginning of 2021. Victims say they would leave their devices, payment, and/or parts with Baker, only to never see their device or money ever again.

Officials with the Sheriff’s Department say they’ve identified ten victims so far, but expect that number to be much higher.

Baker was found and arrested Friday afternoon and charged with ten felony counts of theft by unlawful taking. He is also expected to face additional charges.

Baker was taken to the Knox County Detention Center where he is being held on a $5,000 cash bond.

Sheriff’s Department officials are asking that if you have been a victim of Baker’s to call them at (606) 546-3196.

