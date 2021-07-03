Advertisement

New law offers registration options for riders with communications impairments

Now, drivers can also indicate whether someone who regularly rides with them has communications...
Now, drivers can also indicate whether someone who regularly rides with them has communications impairments.(WDBJ7)
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several new laws went into effect this week - including one that could affect Virginians with autism.

One bill expansion is meant to improve interactions between police officers and Virginians with communications impairments.

Previously, drivers could indicate on their registration whether they had a disability.

Now, drivers can also indicate whether someone who regularly rides with them has communications impairments.

The head of the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police, Dana Schrad, said legislation like this informs training meant to improve interactions with the community.

“This will continue to be a training, policy, and supervision issue for our law enforcement agencies to make sure that they are addressing all members of our community with a level of sensitivity and respect that everyone in Virginia does deserve,” she said.

Schrad said you can make the change to your registration through the D-M-V.

She recommends everyone familiarize themselves with this new law and others now in effect.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Looking for 4th of July fireworks displays? Here is the list of events across the mountains!
Billy J. Baker was arrested in Knox County Friday afternoon.
Sheriff’s Department: Knox County man arrested for running fraudulent repair service
Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team has busy 4th of July weekend
Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team has busy 4th of July weekend
Jerry’s was opened in July of 1961 by A.B. and Maxine Pulliam, a couple loyal customers say...
Family-owned Jerry’s Restaurant in Paris celebrates 60th anniversary
Police said this is a complex investigation.
UPDATE: Victims identified in Lexington homicides

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Dickenson County, Va. Sheriff's Office Facebook page
39 people arrested in Dickenson County sting operation
Officials suspended rescue operations on Saturday to let workers begin the precarious business...
Explosives bring down rest of South Florida collapsed condo
Many people came to enjoy the outdoors after spending a year inside due to the pandemic.
Richmond holds Fourth of July celebration at Lake Reba
Tropical Storm Elsa battered the southern coasts of Haiti and the Dominican Republic on...
Cuba evacuates 180,000 as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches
Prestonsburg officials host successful Star City Day
City of Prestonsburg hosts successful Star City Day