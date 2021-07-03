Advertisement

Lexington resident on increased rent: “There is literally nowhere for us to move”

The eviction moratorium, which protected renters who can’t pay because of the pandemic, ended...
The eviction moratorium, which protected renters who can’t pay because of the pandemic, ended on June 30th.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People across Lexington may have noticed rent is getting pricier.

City officials say this is a positive, but explain it can be hard to balance growth with the cost of living.

Pamela Morel, a current Lexington resident with two young kids, says she’s been looking for a new place to live since the start of the pandemic.

“Fayette County, I’ve looked in Clark, Jessamine, Woodford, there’s nowhere,” Morel says.

Morel says homes are not turning over often, and when they are…

“They’re barely getting them cleaned before other people move in,” Morel says.

Morel checks online daily for listings, but with increasing prices, she says her Section 8 voucher isn’t cutting it.

“Then the places you can find, I wouldn’t recommend anyone live in and I don’t know Section 8 probably wouldn’t pass those, so there is literally nowhere for us to move, nowhere for anyone to move,” Morel says.

The Greater Lexington Apartment Association reports a 4.7$ increase after the first quarter of 2021.  They say the pandemic has played a part in this, but so has increased demand.  It’s a trend Mayor Linda Gorton says we’re seeing nationwide.

But many, like Morel, say it’s turned into a daily struggle searching for options.

“There are gonna be a whole lot of people at the Governor’s and Senators’ doorstep because we’re all homeless,” Morel says. “I mean I’ll show up with my kids with pillows and blankets, I don’t know, I don’t know what to tell them.”

The eviction moratorium, which protected renters who can’t pay because of the pandemic, ended on June 30th.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a Friday afternoon news conference, to encourage people to get vaccinated, Governor...
Gov. Beshear announces first Shot at a Million, full college scholarship winners
Looking for 4th of July fireworks displays? Here is the list of events across the mountains!
Photo Courtesy: London-Laurel Rescue Squad Facebook page
Crews rescue person swept away by flood water in Laurel County
Last of twelve convicted of drug trafficking into Eastern Kentucky
Photo Courtesy: City of Hazard Facebook page
Hazard names new City Manager, effective Friday

Latest News

Hurricane Elsa is bringing heavy rain and wind to the Caribbean, as seen here in Barbados on...
Elsa falls back to tropical storm while racing toward Haiti
Police in Massachusetts say a group of heavily-armed men refuse to comply with law enforcement...
11 people in custody after hourslong armed standoff on I-95 in Mass.
Knox Maker
Knoxville maker designs one of a kind pieces inspired by hometown
The Bluegrass 10,000 returned to the streets of Lexington after taking a year off due to COVID.
Bluegrass 10,000 returns to downtown Lexington