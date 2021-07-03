KSP officials confident for increased traffic during upcoming holiday weekend

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Independence Day is right around the corner, which means increased traffic throughout the Commonwealth.

With summer here, COVID-19 vaccinations rolling out, mask mandates ended, and 4th of July on its way, KSP officials are confident traffic in the state will be the highest it has been in a while.

Despite this, Trooper Matt Gayheart said they have already been prepping, with plans for increased patrols in the area.

“We’re actually participating in Operation Carrier, which is an enforcement campaign that will be targeting operators under the influence, speed enforcement, as well as drivers who are not utilizing their seatbelts,” Gayheart said.

Gayheart said with that increase in traffic, comes certain variables they have to deal with.

“You can expect to have more aggressive drivers, people operating under the influence, so that’s something that we want to try and get out there, step up our enforcement efforts and try and curb that,” Gayheart said.

Leaving many in the Laurel County area, including Larry Lee, worried for the amount of traffic.

“Especially in this area, right off 75, those types of places it’s packed up and everybody headed to the lake and it’s going to be a nice weekend,” Lee said.

Or Laurel County Resident Etta Bhilpot, who experienced the I-75 traffic firsthand.

“Last Saturday, we left Saturday morning and we were going to Tennessee for the week and an hour in the trip we turned around and came back home, we decided to wait,” Bhilpot said.

Lee says another issue is the higher gas prices, with some stations selling almost three dollars per gallon.

“It’s not going to affect us too much since we’re just going over to Hazard and back, but I’d say a lot of people with gas prices in boating in everything but everybody’s ready to get out and have a good time so they’re going to spend it anyway,” Lee said.

But above all, Gayheart said they want everyone in the area to practice safe driving.

“We want to remind everybody to utilize their seatbelts, buckle up, slow down, put the phones down, as well as if you’re going to drink, designated sober driver,” Gayheart said.

Bhilpot says they plan to wait till the winter for their next vacation.

