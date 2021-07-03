Advertisement

Knoxville maker designs one of a kind pieces inspired by hometown

Paris Woodhull illustrates original prints and maps. A lot of her designs draw inspiration from her hometown of Knoxville.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville is known as the Maker’s City for all of the talented makers- like jewelry makers, wood smiths and artists.

Paris Woodhull illustrates original prints and maps. A lot of her designs draw inspiration from her hometown.

“I grew up in Mechanicsville. So I could see the Sunsphere from my backyard,” said Woodhull.

During the pandemic, she went full-time with her business. She makes t-shirts, towels, and tote bags- pretty much anything she can print her designs on.

“It’s really fun to get to do this in my city. In the place where I grew up and the place i don’t want to leave ever,” said Woodhull.

She found support from other makers. She suggests people get involved with the The Maker’s city Council and The Knoxville Entrepreneurship Center. Both groups are coordinating The Makers Summit in September.

“There are so many resources, its so easy to start a business in Knoxville and its easier there is a community that is so supportive with their wallets and their resources. I think we are an entrepreneurial hard working little city that can make it,” said Woodhull.

You can check out her designs at Rala downtown or online.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a Friday afternoon news conference, to encourage people to get vaccinated, Governor...
Gov. Beshear announces first Shot at a Million, full college scholarship winners
Looking for 4th of July fireworks displays? Here is the list of events across the mountains!
Photo Courtesy: London-Laurel Rescue Squad Facebook page
Crews rescue person swept away by flood water in Laurel County
Last of twelve convicted of drug trafficking into Eastern Kentucky
Photo Courtesy: City of Hazard Facebook page
Hazard names new City Manager, effective Friday

Latest News

Hurricane Elsa is bringing heavy rain and wind to the Caribbean, as seen here in Barbados on...
Elsa falls back to tropical storm while racing toward Haiti
Police in Massachusetts say a group of heavily-armed men refuse to comply with law enforcement...
11 people in custody after hourslong armed standoff on I-95 in Mass.
The eviction moratorium, which protected renters who can’t pay because of the pandemic, ended...
Lexington resident on increased rent: “There is literally nowhere for us to move”
The Bluegrass 10,000 returned to the streets of Lexington after taking a year off due to COVID.
Bluegrass 10,000 returns to downtown Lexington