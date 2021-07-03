Hazard officials host annual North Fork Freedom Float

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - City of Hazard officials held their annual North Fork Freedom Float Saturday.

Taking place after the Fish Fry, participants were invited over to the kayak rentals near Jim Rose Courts.

There they could bring their own or rent a kayak, canoe, or paddleboard, and go on a two-hour tour of downtown, the North Fork Kentucky River, Wabaco, Airport Gardens, and Perry County Park.

City Commissioner Luke Glaser said it is all about celebrating community.

“Whether it is having to share a meal together, or being outside and enjoying our natural beauty together, or enjoying the talents of our local musicians this evening together. We’re not just celebrating American independence, but it is also celebrating the fact that we can be back together again,” he said.

The event began at 2 p.m. and Glaser said more than 40 people participated.

