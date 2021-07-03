Advertisement

Hazard officials host annual North Fork Freedom Float

Hazard officials host annual North Fork Freedom Float
Hazard officials host annual North Fork Freedom Float(WYMT)
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - City of Hazard officials held their annual North Fork Freedom Float Saturday.

Taking place after the Fish Fry, participants were invited over to the kayak rentals near Jim Rose Courts.

There they could bring their own or rent a kayak, canoe, or paddleboard, and go on a two-hour tour of downtown, the North Fork Kentucky River, Wabaco, Airport Gardens, and Perry County Park.

City Commissioner Luke Glaser said it is all about celebrating community.

“Whether it is having to share a meal together, or being outside and enjoying our natural beauty together, or enjoying the talents of our local musicians this evening together. We’re not just celebrating American independence, but it is also celebrating the fact that we can be back together again,” he said.

The event began at 2 p.m. and Glaser said more than 40 people participated.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a Friday afternoon news conference, to encourage people to get vaccinated, Governor...
Gov. Beshear announces first Shot at a Million, full college scholarship winners
Looking for 4th of July fireworks displays? Here is the list of events across the mountains!
Photo Courtesy: London-Laurel Rescue Squad Facebook page
Crews rescue person swept away by flood water in Laurel County
Last of twelve convicted of drug trafficking into Eastern Kentucky
Photo Courtesy: City of Hazard Facebook page
Hazard names new City Manager, effective Friday

Latest News

City of Hazard hosts annual Fish Fry, sees amazing turnout
“It’s just nice to see people come out” : City of Hazard hosts annual Fish Fry, sees amazing turnout
Hurricane Elsa is bringing heavy rain and wind to the Caribbean, as seen here in Barbados on...
‘Elsa’ falls back to tropical storm as it batters Haiti
Police in Massachusetts say a group of heavily-armed men refuse to comply with law enforcement...
11 people in custody after hourslong armed standoff on I-95 in Mass.
FILE - In this July 2, 2021, file photo, a dog aiding in the search walks past a team of...
Crews on lookout for pets in Florida condo building collapse