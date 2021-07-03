Gorgeous Independence Day weekend on tap, heat returns next week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Beautiful weather continues through the holiday weekend. Sunshine sticks around as we enjoy lower temperatures and lower humidity. Warmer weather and rain chances creep back into the picture by next week.

Tonight through Sunday night

Many communities are having their firework display tonight, and the weather could not be any better. We stay under mostly clear skies, and temperatures dip into the lower-60s.

For Independence Day, temperatures will be slightly warmer. Highs top out in the mid-80s, but we see another day of plentiful sunshine. A stray shower or two will be possible during the afternoon and evening, but most locations remain dry. Any shower that develops will not last very long, and will begin to fade away after sunset.

Sunday night is looking mostly dry. A stray shower or two is possible, but most of us stay dry under partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will not be as cool as we only dip into the upper-60s.

Next Week

The heat returns by the start of our next work week. Temperatures on Monday soar into the upper-80s to lower-90s. A mix of sun and clouds could lead to a stray shower developing during the peak heating of the afternoon. Low temperatures only drop into the lower-70s.

Tuesday looks to be a “copy and paste” forecast from Monday. We stay hot as highs reach the lower-90s, but we see a nice mix of sun and clouds. It will be another day where we have to watch for a stray shower or two during the afternoon and evening.

Extended Forecast

The end of next week is looking wet at times.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible each afternoon across the mountains. As rain chances increase, temperatures begin to decrease. Highs by the end of the week look to stay in the mid-80s.

