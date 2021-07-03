Georgetown celebrates Independence Day with a parade

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Georgetown Independence Day Parade was held Saturday, July 3.

The Kiwanis Club of Scott County sponsored the parade.

Some WKYT favorites made an appearance, and there was a huge turnout from both inside and outside the community. They also had free hot dogs and water for attendees.

“We have a lot of support from the community. We are just very grateful to everyone that joined us and came to participate,” said Anette Eads & Deborah Green. The ladies are in the Kiwanis Club and are in charge of the parade this year.

For some, just a sense of normalcy was something to celebrate, along with the added bonus of the birthday of our county.

“Just celebrating the independence of our county. Wearing no masks! No masks. Beautiful weather,” said Joe & Pam Kelly, Frankfort residents.

Many people at the parade said they had different things they loved about it.

“The candy, the Mater truck, and Sam Dick,” said Aubrey Sharp, Grace Young, & Stacy Wright, parade attendees.

“Police cars with their sirens on. I’m excited about...the police,” exclaimed Ryder, Beckett, & Amelia, who are all first-time parade attendees.

In addition to the parade, the city of Georgetown will have fireworks Sunday, July 4, at Brookhaven Park. Everyone is invited.

