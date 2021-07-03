Bath County outdoor concert venue hosts first show

BATH CO., Ky. (WKYT) - A brand new live music venue opened its gates for the first time Saturday.

The Barnyard Entertainment Venue at Cloverbrook Farms hosted Sawyer Brown, Tyler Booth, Drew Parker and George Molton.

Co-owner and director of booking and marketing Jeff Vice said the venue is an empty field reimagined as a concert venue.

“It started out as a little pipe dream, we wanted to do a little venue of about 800 and I thought, we need to do something bigger than that if we’re going to make a dent,” Vice said.

The concert took place on a temporary stage, but the owners told WKYT they expect the permanent amphitheater to be complete by the end of the month.

“I picture a big amphitheater, I think it’s going to be great,” guest Andrea Chaney said. “It would be nice to have some shade.”

Vice said a few thousands music fans attended the concert. Trenton Newman, from Richmond, said he would come back.

“Lots of space out here,” Newman said. “I don’t see how this doesn’t take off.”

Chaney said she and her husband love the venue for its location.

“We’re from the same area that Tyler Booth is from, so we wanted to check it out...we’re happy to see him go a long way, we’re excited to watch him,” she said.

Vice said the decision to build in Bath County was intentional.

“The main thing was we wanted to do something for the local economy,” Vice said.

He said 150-170 people will be employed at large concerts.

The Barnyard will host 12 concerts in its inaugural year. Vice said there are plans to host 22 concerts and two music festivals in 2022.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.