Appalachian Arts Alliance sees great turnout for 4th of July run

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Arts Alliance in Hazard held its first ever Queen City Sparkler 5K Run Friday, seeing a surprising turnout.

The event saw more than 90 participants and raised more than $2,500 for the organization’s ArtStation on Main Street.

The run started at the station and looped through Woodland Park.

Executive Director Tim Deaton said it was an incredible feeling to see the community come out and participate.

“Having a place for the arts, and the arts in general, requires a lot of time and a lot of patience and knowing that you have a community that supports your endeavors and everything that you want to see come to fruition, it’s priceless, it’s something that anybody and everybody wants,” Deaton said.

Seeing its success, Deaton says the AAA plans to host other 5K runs in the future.

