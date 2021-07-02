Advertisement

Gov. Beshear announces first Shot at a Million, full college scholarship winners

During a Friday afternoon news conference, to encourage people to get vaccinated, Governor...
During a Friday afternoon news conference, to encourage people to get vaccinated, Governor Beshear announced the 'Shot at a Million' giveaway:
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear held a news conference to announce the first winners in Kentucky’s COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes on Friday, July 2nd 2021.

You can watch it below:

The Governor announced the winner of the first Shot at a Million drawing, a woman named Patricia Short from the Lexington-Winchester Area.

He also announced the first five winners of a full scholarship to the Kentucky public college, university, trade or technical school of their choice, including tuition, room and board and books.

