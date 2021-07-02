Gov. Beshear announces first Shot at a Million, full college scholarship winners
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear held a news conference to announce the first winners in Kentucky’s COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes on Friday, July 2nd 2021.
The Governor announced the winner of the first Shot at a Million drawing, a woman named Patricia Short from the Lexington-Winchester Area.
He also announced the first five winners of a full scholarship to the Kentucky public college, university, trade or technical school of their choice, including tuition, room and board and books.
