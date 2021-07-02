Sunny and pleasant Fourth of July weekend ahead

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Yesterday’s heavy rain is long gone and conditions will continue to improve as we head into the holiday weekend.

Tonight through Tomorrow

We’ve slowly cleared out throughout the day and are finally settling into a partly cloudy to mostly sunny evening. Mostly clear skies and light winds are to be expected tonight as we drop into the middle and upper 50s to start off our Saturday. That’s right, you may need to grab the jacket if you’re headed out early on Saturday!

You can forget the jacket by the afternoon, though, as abundant sunshine will allow temperatures to climb into the middle and upper 70s for daytime highs. And the best news: low humidity! That’s thanks to high pressure bringing us winds from the north, featuring drier air. You may keep a jacket on standby as temperatures for some of our Saturday night fireworks shows may fall back into the middle 60s, on our way to a low in the upper 50s to near 60° overnight with more clear skies.

Second Half of the Holiday Weekend

The weekend takes a turn for the warmer for July 4th proper and the observance of the holiday on Monday as high pressure slowly moves off to the east. Winds will switch out of the south and while Sunday won’t be too bad, the real heat and humidity return on Sunday. Highs will be back in the mid-80s with tolerable humidity on Sunday before much warmer and more humid conditions work in for Monday. The good news is that we should remain dry both days...well, unless you have a pool. I’d suggest taking advantage of that one.

Into Next Week

Early returns on next week’s forecast show a distinct return to summertime. High temperatures look to soar back up to near 90°. And while we appear to be on the dry side for Tuesday, more chances for afternoon pop-up showers and storms look to return on Wednesday and last through much of the rest of next week. Any shower or storm should provide some nice relief, though, from the very hot weather.

