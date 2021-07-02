Advertisement

Spanking children could do more harm than good, reports say

Research suggests spanking children could do more harm than good.
Research suggests spanking children could do more harm than good.(Nadezhda1906 | Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A study recently published by The Lancet is reporting that spanking children could do more harm than good.

While physical punishment has been around for decades, it is increasingly viewed as having a negative impact.

Researchers compiled data from 69 various studies to inform practitioners and policy makers about the potential impacts of spanking.

The Lancet summarized these findings and identified several key themes, including evidence that shows “physical punishment is not associated with positive outcomes over time.”

Instead, the report suggests that spanking predicts increases in child behavior issues over time, adding there is evidence of a dose-response relationship.

Spanking also increases the risk of involvement with child protective services, according to the summary.

“The consistency of these findings indicates that physical punishment is harmful to children and that policy remedies are warranted,” the report concluded.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photos: Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
Victim identified in deadly Highway 80 shooting, suspect in custody
(Photo: Magoffin County Sheriff’s Department)
UPDATE: Missing woman out of Magoffin County found safe
For the first time in Kentucky, there is another option for mothers who decide they can’t keep...
Kentucky’s first baby box for mothers in crisis to safely leave child installed
Gov. Andy Beshear briefs the Commonwealth during a Team Kentucky news conference on June 24th,...
Gov. Beshear holds weekly Team Kentucky Update
Daniel Patrick Williamson died in 2019.
Family grieves overdose death by creating outreach ministry

Latest News

A big party is thrown for a Minnesota woman's 100th birthday.
Feisty woman celebrates turning 100, gets parade, too
Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the fourth heat during the women's 100-meter run...
Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson tests positive for marijuana, will miss Olympic 100
Broadband needs grow amid infrastructure negotiations
Broadband needs grow amid infrastructure negotiations
President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden return from Joint Base Andrews on Thursday.
Biden to back changes in military sexual assault prosecution
FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2020 file photo, a statue stands outside the Boys Scouts of America...
Boy Scouts of America reaches $850M agreement with victims