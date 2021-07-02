Rain ending, very nice 4th of July weekend ahead

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The cold front is on the way out and a perfect holiday weekend is on the way, especially for early July.

Today and Tonight

Thursday was a miserable day to be out and about, even though we did need some rain. Some folks got a little too much though. Thankfully, we did not receive any major damage reports in our region. That rain should be gone by mid-morning and then the race for the sunshine is on. Watch out for ponding water and dense fog early.

The skies may take a while to clear, but they will and we will end our Friday on a sunny note. Highs will climb into the upper 70s this afternoon.

Tonight, look for clear skies and much cooler and comfortable conditions. Lows will drop into the upper 50s for most, but some spots could end up in the low to mid-50s.

Weekend Forecast

I don’t think you could ask for much more perfect weather for the 4th of July, unless you just like to sweat. We start and end the weekend with sunshine and unseasonably cool temperatures, at least on Saturday. Highs will only be in the upper 70s Saturday afternoon and should get a little closer to the average high of 85 on Sunday. It will be amazing for all those outdoor plans and for the fireworks after dark. Lows will drop to around 60 Saturday night and a little closer to 70 on Sunday night. Enjoy!

Extended Forecast

Models are trying to wobble on us as we head into the first of next week, but I think, at least for now, that high pressure will win the battle for Monday and Tuesday and sunshine will continue. The cooler temperatures will not. Summer heat returns to start the first full week of July and we’re back to close to 90 degrees for much of the week.

Scattered chances for showers and storms return Wednesday and will hang around all the way into next weekend.

