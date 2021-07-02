No.1 prospect Jalen Duren includes Kentucky in his top five

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The 6′10″ center from Florida has cut his list of prospects down to five, including the G League, Memphis, Miami, the NBL and Kentucky.

Duren was recently named the number one player in the class of 2022.

Duren told 247 Sports that Kentucky’s “program speaks for itself, they got a crazy legacy. Talking to Coach Cal and his new coaching staff was great, even some of the new guys on campus, just getting a feel for everything.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.