No.1 prospect Jalen Duren includes Kentucky in his top five
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The 6′10″ center from Florida has cut his list of prospects down to five, including the G League, Memphis, Miami, the NBL and Kentucky.
Duren was recently named the number one player in the class of 2022.
Duren told 247 Sports that Kentucky’s “program speaks for itself, they got a crazy legacy. Talking to Coach Cal and his new coaching staff was great, even some of the new guys on campus, just getting a feel for everything.”
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.