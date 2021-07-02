Advertisement

New PSA has kids reminding adults how to behave on planes

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Federal Aviation Administration is enlisting children to help remind adults how to behave during flights.

A new public service announcement features kids speaking out against unruly and violent incidents onboard airplanes.

The agency also shared a meme this week reminding people they could spend $35,000 on a new truck or pay that in a fine for being out-of-control on a plane.

The FAA has received more than 3,200 reports of unruly passengers so far this year.

It says more than 2,400 incidents involved conflicts over wearing a mask.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photos: Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
Victim identified in deadly Highway 80 shooting, suspect in custody
(Photo: Magoffin County Sheriff’s Department)
UPDATE: Missing woman out of Magoffin County found safe
For the first time in Kentucky, there is another option for mothers who decide they can’t keep...
Kentucky’s first baby box for mothers in crisis to safely leave child installed
Tim Couch inducted into NFHS Hall of Fame
Team Coverage: Tim Couch inducted into NFHS Hall of Fame
Daniel Patrick Williamson died in 2019.
Family grieves overdose death by creating outreach ministry

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden return from Joint Base Andrews on Thursday.
Biden to back changes in military sexual assault prosecution
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Daughter of Miami firefighter among 20 dead in Florida condo collapse
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
Elsa strengthens into season’s 1st hurricane in Caribbean
25 facts about fireworks
Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the fourth heat during the women's 100-meter run...
Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson tests positive for marijuana, will miss Olympic 100