Advertisement

Magoffin County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

(Photo: Magoffin County Sheriff’s Department)
(Photo: Magoffin County Sheriff’s Department)(Magoffin County Sheriff’s Department)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Magoffin County Sheriff’s Department are searching for a 30-year-old woman reported missing on June 26.

Shawna Emmons is described as being around 5′5″, weighing 110 pounds, and has shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Deputies say she was last seen on June 23 at 573 Fletcher Branch wearing a black tank top, denim shorts, and gray Nike shoes.

Anyone who has seen Emmons or has information regarding her whereabouts is encouraged to call the Magoffin County Sheriff’s Office at 606-349-2914 or Magoffin County Dispatch at 606-349-4403.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photos: Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
Victim identified in deadly Highway 80 shooting, suspect in custody
Police Lights
Coroners Office: Woman killed in Perry County crash
A shooting in Knott county leads to a Kite man’s death.
KSP: Shooting in Knott County leaves one man dead
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Credit: Kenny Kemper
Laurel County businesses hit by catalytic converter thefts

Latest News

Larkey HVAC Fire Update - 6:00 p.m.
Larkey HVAC Fire Update - 6:00 p.m.
PFD
(6:00 p.m.) ‘Something as simple as a sparkler can ignite a fire’: Pike County emergency crews remind others to stay safe
I-75 Construction - 6:00 p.m.
I-75 Construction - 6:00 p.m.
For the first time in Kentucky, there is another option for mothers who decide they can’t keep...
Kentucky’s first baby box for mothers in crisis to safely leave child installed