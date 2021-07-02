Local expert explains how to keep your pets safe during holiday fireworks

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you have an anxious pet, experts say to watch out for them during the holiday fireworks this weekend.

Local veterinarian Dr. Sarah Fulkerson says a dog’s ears are significantly more sensitive than a human’s, so the booms of fireworks can be painful.

Dr. Fulkerson says there are several ways to keep your dog calm during fireworks shows.

“The biggest thing is trying to keep them as close as possible. If they are really scared about the noises and stuff you can also keep them in a secluded room where it is dark and have some noise going for them. Play the radio, play the tv. We’ve also had some people put their pets in the laundry room where they can run the washer or dryer to where it is kind of dampening that noise,” she said.

Doctor Fulkerson says to try to condition them over the next few years so the louder noises aren’t as big of a shock.

”For the future, they can talk to their vet about medications that can help keep them calm and not as afraid. The biggest thing is going to be keeping them safe and not letting them out without a leash on where they’re less likely to be able to run off,” said Dr. Fulkerson.

She also says to keep them within your reach or on a leash.

