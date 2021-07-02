Last of twelve convicted of drug trafficking into Eastern Kentucky

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A federal jury in London convicted 34-year-old Quinton Troy Hall of Georgia, on charges of distributing methamphetamine and possession of a fire arm in relation to drug trafficking in Eastern Kentucky Thursday.

Court evidence used in the trial read that Hall traveled from Atlanta into Corbin, Kentucky to distribute methamphetamine, supplying several different dealers in Whitley, Knox, and Laurel Counties.

Records established Hall moved drug proceeds through Western Union wire transfers, Green Dot cards, and Money Gram. Four eyewitnesses testified that Hall was armed when dealing in this region.

According to testimony at trial, Hall engaged in violent debt collection tactics, including assaulting co-conspirators with firearms.

On January 24, 2020, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office Gang Suppression and Vice Unit executed a warrant at Hall’s Georgia residence. Officers seized a Sig Sauer p250, Taurus GZC 9mm, Taurus Judge pistol, Keltec subgun 2000 rifle, Aero Precision X15 rifle, and Radom Pioneer Arms Hellpup. Police say Hall attempted to hide by climbing up into the attic.

Hall was indicted in May 2020 along with eleven co-conspirators, all of whom have been convicted. The case ultimately involved the seizure of 13 firearms, more than $10,000 , and several kilograms of methamphetamine.

The conspiracy involved the following convictions:

Angelia Hammons, 47, of Corbin, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine on July 28, 2020.

Larry Tyler Hammons, 25, of Corbin, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine on December 21, 2020.

Glennis Reed Nantz, 49, of Woodbine, Kentucky, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking on December 14, 2020.

Tramone Horne, 36, of Buffalo, New York, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine on December 17, 2020.

Alexander Lebeau, 27, of London, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense on January 26, 2021.

Krysten Powell, 27, of Corbin, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine on December 9, 2020.

Johnathon Ray Proffitt, 29, of London, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm on December 2, 2020.

Dustin Walters, 37, of Woodbine, Kentucky, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine on December 14, 2020.

Larry Elkins, 39, of Calhoun, Georgia, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Jennifer Folgman, 41, of Corbin, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine on July 6, 2020.

Glennis Kody Nantz, 26, of Corbin, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in a related indictment on May 28, 2020.

The investigation was conducted by the ATF and Corbin Police Department, with assistance from Georgia’s Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Hall will appear for sentencing on October 29, 2021.

Hall faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum of life imprisonment.

