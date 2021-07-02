Kentucky Justice & Public Safety Cabinet Secretary to retire

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) -Kentucky’s Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary will be retiring in a couple of weeks.

Secretary Mary Noble will be leaving office on July 15, according to a statement by Gov. Andy Beshear.

“Over the last 16 months, she has been a tremendous asset as the cabinet navigated through the COVID-19 pandemic,” Beshear said. “With her vast experience in criminal justice, Secretary Noble agreed to join the administration and help get us off to a good start but told me she would not serve for a full term. I thank her for her service, especially during such a trying time, and she will always be a member of Team Kentucky.”

Noble has served in the office since appointed by Beshear on Dec. 10, 2019.

“Throughout my career, I have been interested in these issues, from being a criminal defense attorney to starting drug courts as a circuit judge and helping pass juvenile justice reforms as a Supreme Court Justice,” Noble said. “Protecting citizens, restoring victims and reforming wrongdoers is incredibly important public work. I am glad to have helped shape the foundation of this administration’s work going forward in these areas.”

According to the statement, the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet is Kentucky’s second largest cabinet, employing 7,000 people.

