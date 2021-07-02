“If you didn’t get to know James Wiley, you missed out” : Community gathers to remember Mayor James Wiley Craft

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Friends and family of Mayor James Wiley Craft say while he was a city leader, he was also a people person.

“Mayor Craft was a great guy. He took me under his wing at an early age of 18. He was a teacher of mine at the community college and that’s where we got to know each other,” said Letcher County City Employee Chris Caudill.

His passion as a teacher and mentor in his community is what led Craft to seek work in the public sector, holding various jobs.

“It all started with him being a lawyer first and then he moved in to become an attorney and just kept going from there and finally he ended up being the mayor of Whitesburg,” he said.

Those close to him say he lifted people in the community up, but was also a family man.

“Well usually whenever he goes and have fun with me like if I want to play games, he would do that for me,” said Craft’s Daughter Sammi Craft.

Friday, he was laid to rest after battling bladder cancer since December of last year.

“If you didn’t get to know James Wiley, you missed out. He was a very interesting person, character,” said Caudill.

As the community says they will always remember his positive attitude and compassion for others.

“If you needed help, he was there and if just needed someone to talk to. All you had to do was pick up the phone and he would be happy to talk to you,” he said.

Craft was serving his fourth term as mayor.

“He’s just my dad. He worked really hard,” said Sammi.

Craft was 76 years old. To view his obituary, click here.

