How to properly dispose of fireworks

By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - While fireworks are fun, if you don’t throw them away properly, they can be extremely dangerous.

With Independence Day quickly approaching, employees at Nitro Fireworks showed WSAZ’s Chaelesse Delpleche how to dispose of pyrotechnics.

All you need is a bucket and a trash bag. Realynn McCamick, manager at Nitro Fireworks, said the fireworks need to be doused in water and left to sit overnight before you throw them in the trash.

If you have sparklers for children, McCamick recommends sticking the sparkler in an upside down cup. You can handle the sparkler from the inside. McCamick say this can prevent burns in young children.

