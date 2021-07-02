Advertisement

Hazard names new City Manager, effective Friday

Photo Courtesy: City of Hazard Facebook page
Photo Courtesy: City of Hazard Facebook page(WYMT)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 12:49 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard has a new City Manager.

Derrick Hall retired Thursday after serving the city for more than 25 years in various roles including firefighter and fire chief.

Tony Eversole was named the new manager. He will start Friday. He previously served as police and fire commissioner.

He said in a Facebook post he is “beyond proud and very thankful for the confidence that Mayor Mobelini and the Commissioners have put in me.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photos: Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
Victim identified in deadly Highway 80 shooting, suspect in custody
Daniel Patrick Williamson died in 2019.
Family grieves overdose death by creating outreach ministry
Gov. Andy Beshear briefs the Commonwealth during a Team Kentucky news conference on June 24th,...
Gov. Beshear holds weekly Team Kentucky Update
Charles Booker (Source: Kayla Vanover, WAVE 3 News)
“I’m running” Charles Booker announces plans to challenge Sen. Rand Paul in 2022
(Photo: Magoffin County Sheriff’s Department)
Magoffin County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

Latest News

A former West Virginia House of Delegates member from Wayne County, accused of storming the...
Former W.Va. delegate faces felony charge in connection with U.S. Capitol breach
(Photo: Magoffin County Sheriff’s Department)
Magoffin County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
Larkey HVAC Fire Update - 6:00 p.m.
Larkey HVAC Fire Update - 6:00 p.m.
PFD
(6:00 p.m.) ‘Something as simple as a sparkler can ignite a fire’: Pike County emergency crews remind others to stay safe