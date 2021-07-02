Hazard names new City Manager, effective Friday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard has a new City Manager.

Derrick Hall retired Thursday after serving the city for more than 25 years in various roles including firefighter and fire chief.

Tony Eversole was named the new manager. He will start Friday. He previously served as police and fire commissioner.

He said in a Facebook post he is “beyond proud and very thankful for the confidence that Mayor Mobelini and the Commissioners have put in me.”

