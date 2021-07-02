Frontier Nursing University makes special donation to Leslie County

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Frontier Nursing University (FNU) announced earlier this week they are donating the Wendover Bed and Breakfast and Retreat Center to the Leslie County Betterment, Inc.

In a news release, FNU staff said the donation includes all property and buildings that make up the bed and breakfast and retreat center. It is estimated the donation is valued at two million dollars.

The university completed the transfer of the property on June 30th.

FNU’s Board of Directors decided to donate the property during their April 29th meeting. The property was the home of Mary Breckinridge and the Frontier Nursing Service.

“While we are sad to say goodbye to such a significant part of our history, we are extremely happy that the residents of Leslie County will be able to continue to enjoy the beauty of Wendover,” FNU President Dr. Susan Stone said. “We are thankful for the wonderful home that Wendover provided us for so many years and for the memories we will carry with us always. We know that many more fond memories will be created there and that Leslie County Betterment will put the property to continued good use for the benefit of the county and its residents.”

