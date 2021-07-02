Advertisement

‘Freedom, Food Trucks, and Fireworks’: Pike County community hosts Independence Day Festival

Festival-goers are lining up to get their fill of street fair food this weekend at Pikeville's 'Freedom, Food Trucks, and Fireworks' Independence Day Festival(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Even though the Fourth of July is not until Sunday, the city of Pikeville kicked off its Independence Day festivities Friday with the “Freedom, Food Trucks, and Fireworks” Independence Day festival.

“It’s great to be back out here post-COVID,” said Pikeville Director of Events Andy Linton. “It’s good to have things for people to get back out and do.”

This event is the first major festival since 2019′s Hillbilly Days after the pandemic forced local events to be canceled.

“It’s been really good for a lot of vendors that I’ve talked to,” said Shalei’s Harbor’s owner C.J. Cobb, a local food vendor. “Customers are outside eating and outdoor vendors give a little bit more variety than sitting inside of a restaurant.”

With a full weekend of events planned such as live music, family fun at the park, a street festival, and ending with Sunday’s big fireworks show, there is sure to be a little something for everyone in Pikeville this weekend.

“We’ve got a lot of local vendors, lot of local shops that are set up downtown,” said Linton. “We have a lot of local bands playing each night so it’s gonna be a great event.”

To learn more about the festival’s schedule and what the city of Pikeville has planned, visit Pikeville City Tourism’s Facebook page or the festival’s event page.

