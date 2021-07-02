Advertisement

Former W.Va. delegate faces felony charge in connection with U.S. Capitol breach

A former West Virginia House of Delegates member from Wayne County, accused of storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, now faces a felony charge.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A former West Virginia House of Delegates member from Wayne County, accused of storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, now faces a felony charge.

That’s after a federal grand jury indicted Derrick Evans on an obstruction of an official proceeding charge – a felony.

If convicted of that charge, Evans faces possible prison time.

Previously, Evans was charged with misdemeanors of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Evans pleaded not guilty to those initial charges.

